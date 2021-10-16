'Largest and most realistic' dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest coming to Shawnee

Area residents will soon have a chance to walk with the dinos, and unlike films that also include Jurassic in the name, guests will be safe from being eaten.

Jurassic Quest will have an indoor event from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee. It will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with the last entries allowed one hour prior to closing.

Billed as the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America, Jurassic Quest has more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods. Dinosaurs include everything from the megalodon, the largest apex predator known to have existed, to babies Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops. Guests might also have a chance to see dino trainers Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty.

“The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago,” a press release from Jurassic Quest said, adding that the event “works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.”

Jurassic Quest also has dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, green screen photos, bounce houses, a soft play area for younger children and more. Some rides and activities require additional tickets.

During weekdays and after 3 p.m. on weekends, tickets are $19 for children and adults, $18 for seniors, and $33 for a child's ticket that includes unlimited rides. During peak hours, which include weekends before 3 p.m., tickets are $22 for children and adults, $20 for seniors, and $36 for unlimited rides. It costs $5 to buy tickets on site, and $15 for premium activities, including animal art tattoos and green screen photos. Entry is free for children younger than 2.

Various quest packs, which include dinosaur surprises and at-home activities, can also be purchased online.

Go to https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/shawnee-ok to find out more information or to buy tickets.