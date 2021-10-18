Community invited to Homecoming Musical Gala Oct. 22 on Bison Hill

OBU

OBU will host the annual Musical Gala featuring numerous ensembles from the Warren M. Angell School of Visual and Performing Arts Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. The concert is free and members of the community are invited. The Musical Gala takes place during The Weekend, OBU’s annual homecoming celebration.

Groups performing during the Musical Gala include the OBU Percussion Ensemble, Bison Glee Club, Symphonic Winds, University Chorale, University Ringers and Bisonette Glee Club. Dr. Patty Nelson, associate professor of music education, will perform pre-concert and post-concert music on the organ.

The OBU Percussion Ensemble will perform “Aquarium” from “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saens and arranged by Matt Moore. The group is under the direction of Patrick Womack, adjunct professor of percussion.

The Bison Glee Club will perform three pieces, including “Shout for Joy” by Dan Davison, “The Drover’s Dream” by Vijah Singh, and “Here is Love” by Steve and Vicki Cook as arranged by Campbell. David Goforth will be featured as a soloist. The Bison Glee Club is under the direction of Dr. Stephen Sims, assistant professor of music, worship leadership.

The Symphonic Winds, under the direction of Dr. James Vernon, will perform “Overture on an Early American Folk Hymn” by Claude T. Smith. Vernon is Burton H. Patterson Professor of Music, chair of the division of music and professor of music.

The University Chorale will perform three works during the Musical Gala, including “All Breathing Life, Sing and Praise Ye the Lord” by J.S. Bach; “They’ll Know We are Christians” arranged by Louima Lilite, featuring soloist Harmony Dewees; and “Worthy to Be Praised” by Byron J. Smith, featuring soloist Brock Brown. The University Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Louima Lilite, McGavern-Montgomery Professor of Music and professor of music.

The University Ringers, under the direction of Dr. Patty Nelson, associate professor of music education, will perform two works. These include “In Christ There Is No East or West” by Anna Laura Page and “Chatter with the Angels” by Mark Arnold.

The Bisonette Glee Glub will perform three pieces during the Musical Gala. These works include “Tundra” by Ola Gjeilo, “God of Wonders” by Joseph Martin and “Joyfully Sing” by Linda Steen Spevacek. Dr. Kelsey D’Emilio, assistant professor of music, directs the Bisonettes.

For more a detailed schedule of events during The Weekend, visit okbu.edu/theweekend.

For more information about studying music at OBU, visit okbu.edu/arts/music.