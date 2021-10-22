3 Things to Do around Shawnee: Oct. 22-24

This weekend, area residents have the opportunity to do everything from walking with the dinosaurs to celebrating upcoming holidays. Here are some of the things going on around Shawnee this weekend:

Walk with the dinosaurs: Jurassic Quest will have an indoor event Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee. It will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with the last entries allowed one hour prior to closing. Billed as the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America, Jurassic Quest has more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods. Jurassic Quest also has dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, green screen photos, bounce houses, a soft play area for younger children and more. Some rides and activities require additional tickets. Go to https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/shawnee-ok to find out more information or to buy tickets.

Go to a Block pARTy: The Arts @317 will host a Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with Christmas as a theme. Several artists will display Christmas gift ideas and decorations for the holiday season. Visitors can also put their name in a drawing for a $25 gift card. In order to win the gift card, registration must be done in person between 5:30 and 8:30 during the block party. The drawing will take place at 8:30 p.m., and it is not necessary to be present to win.

Paint a pumpkin: Coffee N' Crafts, located at 5 E. Main St. in Shawnee, will have a Paint a Pumpkin event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Cost to paint a pumpkin is $7, and it will be all day or as long as supplies last.