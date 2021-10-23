Shawnee's Boo on Bell carnival, trick-or-treating returns Oct. 28-30

Boo on Bell is back!

After the COVID-19 pandemic changed Boo on Bell plans a bit last year – turning the annual event into a drive-thru trick or treating – it is back in 2021 and set for Thursday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Shawnee.

Thursday and Friday, the event will kick off with a carnival, scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. both days. The carnival will continue Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Armbands are available for $20 Thursday or for $25 on Friday or Saturday.

As well as the carnival, several other Boo on Bell staples will be back on the schedule, including trick or treating and costume contests.

Saturday, vendors will get set up from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

As for events, Stompin Sensation Dance Group will perform from 11 a.m. to noon.

That performance will be followed by the pet costume contest from noon to 1 p.m. at the main stage, located at Main and Bell. Large and small breeds are allowed, and there is no fee to enter. However, dogs must be on a leash at all times, and female dogs in heat will not be allowed to participate. Officials reserve the right to refuse entry to aggressive animals, and owners must supply proof of rabies vaccinations if requested.

From 1 to 3:30 p.m., the children and family costume contest will take place, also at the main stage. There is no cost to enter the contest, and prizes will be awarded to first and second place in each of the age groups. Groups will include ages 0 to 3, ages 4 to 8, ages 9 to 13, ages 14 to 18, and a category for family and unusual.

Finally, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., children can trick or treat down Main Street.

For a schedule of events, check out the SEFF page at seffshawnee.org/#boo-on-bell.

Vendors interested in registering can contact Linda Brown at 405-642-8658.