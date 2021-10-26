Calendar of events from Oct. 26

The Shawnee News-Star

Please send items for this calendar to: newsroom@news-star.com

October 27

The Senior Recreation Center will host Tina Singleton from Kindful Hospice, who will present a “Hydration for Active Living” Wellness Wednesday Workshop at 11 a.m. Learn about the importance of staying hydrated, tips, and other wellness related information.

October 28

SSM Health Medical Group will be offering a booster vaccine for qualifying community members and patients. The Moderna booster and the Pfizer booster, as well as the first or second dose, will be available. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.ssmhealth.com/access/covid19-vaccine-scheduling#

The Senior Recreation Center, 401 N. Bell, will host Tulsa born author and Vietnam veteran Dave Eagleston for a free book talk at 11 a.m. Eagleston will present his two latest books, “A Private Heaven” and “West of Alva,” both novels linked to Oklahoma with stories of family and patriotism.

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will hold a limited space Craft Painting Class at 2:30 p.m. where participants will paint wooden cutouts that say “Thanksgiving.” Call 405-878-1528 to see if there’s still room to sign up.

October 29

SSM Health Medical Group will be offering a booster vaccine for qualifying community members and patients. The Moderna booster and the Pfizer booster, as well as the first or second dose, will be available. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.ssmhealth.com/access/covid19-vaccine-scheduling#

Board Game Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell will begin at 1 p.m. for those 55 and older. Participants can bring their own games if they would like. Snacks will be provided.

October 30

Wesley United Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence, will have a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick or treat night in Shawnee, originally scheduled for Halloween, has been moved to 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

November 5

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, will host a free movie night at 7 p.m. There will free popcorn and pop and a choice of two movies: “The Legend of 5-Mile Cave,” the story of a boy who is enchanted with the Old West and unlocks a mystery that could save the family farm, or “Despicable Me 3,” where the saga of Gru and Lucy and their three daughters continues. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 405-273-6286.

Wesley United Methodist Women will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar and Stew Lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the stew lunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stew, cornbread, dessert, and coffee or tea cost $9. There will be a bake sale with homemade items, plus a variety of vendors. Booth space is available for $35 for both days or $17.50 for Friday only. To reserve a booth, text or leave a voicemail at 405-209-0456, or contact the Wesley church office at 405-275-1556 during office hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

November 6

Wesley United Methodist Women will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a bake sale with homemade items, plus a variety of vendors. Booth space is available for $35 for both days or $17.50 for Friday only. To reserve a booth, text or leave a voicemail at 405-209-0456, or contact the Wesley church office at 405-275-1556 during office hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

November 9

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.