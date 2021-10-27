Shawnee area hopping with Halloween activities

The last weekend of October is fully booked with costume contests, trick or treating, and other events. Here's a roundup of some of the things to do in Shawnee this weekend.

Boo on Bell is back! It kicks off Thursday with a carnival from 6 to 10 p.m. The carnival continues from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and then from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Armbands are $20 for Thursday and $25 for Friday and Saturday. Other events on Saturday include vendors, a Stompin Sensation Dance Group, a pet costume contest, a child and family costume contest, and trick or treat on Main Street.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host a Mummy Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The free event will include activities for children such as making popsicle mummies, scarab bracelets and Egyptian collars, writing names in hieroglyphics, corn hole and more. Special Kneads food truck will be there, as well as Community Renewal and Blue Zones.

Nightmare Harvest at Sunshine Shelly's, a haunted corn maze, will be open Friday and Saturday night. The haunt starts at dark both nights, with the last tickets sold at 11 p.m. and the maze running until all ticket purchasers have gone through. The event is not recommended for children younger than age 13. The maze is located next to Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch north of Shawnee on Harrison.

Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch will have a family-friendly movie night from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The movie is part of the cost of regular entry to the patch, and other activities include pumpkin picking, playing in a corn barrel, going through a corn maze, a corn cannon and more. The pumpkin patch is located north of Shawnee on Harrison.

The American Legion Auxiliary will have a swap meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its location on West Saratoga St. There will be multiple vendors booths as well as games for children and trick or treating.

Mission Road will have an Oddities of the Bible Fall Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at its location on Westech Road. There will be bouncy houses, hay rides, games, and activities for all. Popcorn and hot dogs will be served. Masks are options, but participants should come dressed for the outdoors.

FireLake Casino will host a Halloween costume contest from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Judging will begin at 8 p.m., with a Halloween costume party at Lucky 7's starting at 9 p.m.

Trick or treat, trunk or treat events coming up:

• Kickapoo Casino will host a drive-thru trick or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday;

• The annual MacArthur Street Trick or Treat will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, with businesses on MacArthur from Kickapoo to Harrison handing out free hot dogs, snow cones and more in addition to candy;

• Primrose residents will hand out treats to ghosts and ghouls from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday;

• Redeemer Lutheran, 39307 W. MacArthur, will have a trunk or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday with trunks of candy, games and free hot dogs;

• Shawnee city-wide trick or treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday;

• Shawnee UPC, located on East Independence St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday with games and candy;

• New Hope Baptist Church, 37496 New Hope Road, will host a trunk or treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday with outdoor games, crafts, snacks and candy. Costumes are welcome;

• Blackburn Chapel will host an indoor trunk or treat event for all ages from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday with free candy and hotdogs; and

• Restoration PCG will host Light the Night Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday with booths and trunks handing out candy, games to play, dress up, music and more, located at 1102 N. Center adjacent to KidSpace Park.