3 Things to Do around Shawnee: Oct. 29-31

It's finally Halloween weekend, and there are plenty of activities scheduled throughout the area. Here are just some of the things to do around Shawnee this weekend:

Go to Boo on Bell: Boo on Bell is back and kicked off on Thursday, with more to do Friday and Saturday. The carnival will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with armbands available for $25. Saturday, there will be vendors, a Stompin Sensation Dance Group, a pet costume contest, a child and family costume contest, and trick or treat on Main Street.

Check out Mummy Day: The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host a Mummy Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The free event will include activities for children such as making popsicle mummies, scarab bracelets and Egyptian collars, writing names in hieroglyphics, corn hole and more. Special Kneads food truck will be there, as well as Community Renewal and Blue Zones.

Get spooked at a haunted maze or watch a movie: Nightmare Harvest at Sunshine Shelly's, a haunted corn maze, will be open Friday and Saturday night. The haunt starts at dark both nights, with the last tickets sold at 11 p.m. and the maze running until all ticket purchasers have gone through. The event is not recommended for children younger than age 13. Or, for the younger children, Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch will have a family-friendly movie night from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The movie is part of the cost of regular entry to the patch, and other activities include pumpkin picking, playing in a corn barrel, going through a corn maze, a corn cannon and more. The pumpkin patch and haunted maze are located north of Shawnee on Harrison.