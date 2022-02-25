St. Benedict Catholic Church to hold carnival Feb. 26

Special to the News-Star

Featuring a Mardi Gras theme, the annual Saint Benedict Catholic Church Carnival will be Saturday, Feb. 26 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The carnival will include kids’ games with prizes, a raffle, bingo, bake sale, dinner foods and a king-of-the-hill corn hole tournament.

All festivities will be in the education building with parking and entrance at the rear of the church, which is located at 632 North Kickapoo.

Dinner foods will include Cajun gumbo, hamburgers, hot dogs and street tacos. The raffle has a $500 grand prize and bingo prizes will include gift cards donated by local merchants. There will be face painting and traditional kids’ carnival games located in the classrooms. In the gym there will be athletic challenges involving football, basketball and golf skills, as well as corn hole. One of the carnival favorites is the cake walk located on the stage, where patrons of all ages can win baked goods made by parish members. Tickets for all events will be sold at a central ticket booth inside the entrance.

“This is the first time we’ve had the carnival indoors in many years,” said Brent Bowlan, carnival chair. “It involves many volunteers within the parish. We’re sure it will be a safe, fun night for families and people of all ages. We would like to thank the many sponsors and donors that have partnered with us.”

All proceeds from the carnival will go into the general budget of the local church. In addition to the operation of the parish, funds provide for the various ministries and services the church provides to the community. Saint Benedict’s recently celebrated its 126th anniversary.