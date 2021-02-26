OKC Zoo offers free admission for healthcare workers, emergency responders through March 7

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma City Zoo will continue to honor all healthcare workers and emergency responders with free general admission through Sunday, March 7.

The zoo is also offering 50 percent off of general admission for up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals on date of visit.

Healthcare workers and emergency responders must present a valid work ID or badge at the zoo’s ticket window upon arrival to receive complimentary admission for themselves and discounts for up to four accompanying guests. Advance reservations are not required.

While at the zoo, healthcare workers and emergency responders will also enjoy additional discounts, with proof of a valid work ID or badge, including 10% off concessions and merchandise at the zoo’s Safari Gift Shop and $10 off all available Wild Encounter behind-the-scenes experiences. Plus, they will save $10 off any ZOOfriends membership level, new or renewal. Memberships must be purchased in-person at the ZOOfriends membership office located in the zoo’s entry plaza.

To learn more, visit okczoo.org or call (405) 425-0262.