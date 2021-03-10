OKC Zoo hosts spring painting series — 'Paint the Wild'

The Shawnee News-Star

Brighten your spring with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s new four-week painting series, Paint the Wild. This exclusive experience offers participants, 12 and older, a memorable way to combine their passion for wildlife and wild places through a fun and creative outlet–painting! The OKC Zoo is kicking off Paint the Wild with a virtual event in March and hosting socially distant, in-person events every weekend in April from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Zoo.

“We are always looking for fresh ways to enhance our event calendar while creating new opportunities for people to connect with the Zoo’s animals in a safe and unique setting,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s manager of events.

Paint the Wild in-person events invite participants to the Zoo to paint an array of animals in picturesque areas of the park and begin with a caretaker chat. With painting instruction led by Pinot's Palette of Norman, guests will select one date per weekend to come and learn how to paint some of their favorite Zoo animals. The same painting and instruction will be taught on both Saturday and Sunday with a different animal featured each weekend. April Paint the Wild dates and featured animal paintings include:

Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4: Asian Elephant Painting (Lotus Pavilion at Sanctuary Asia)

Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11: Bison Painting (Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital)

Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18: Sea Lion Painting (Sea Lion Stadium)

Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25: Flamingo Painting (Roughneck Pavilion by Zoo Lake)

Guests can also add a VIP experience to their Paint the Wild session to enjoy early entry to the event and see the featured animal up-close through a feeding experience or special presentation. The VIP experiences are limited to 20 guests per event date and occur prior to the painting instruction with check-in starting at 1:30 p.m. and the VIP experience concluding at 2:30 p.m.

A select menu of culinary bites and alcoholic beverages for adults 21+ will be available for purchase during the in-person Paint the Wild events.

Tickets for Paint the Wild in-person events go on sale Monday, March 8 for ZOOfriends members and Monday, March 15. Cost per person for general admission, $50 (members) / $72 (nonmembers) or VIP admission, $70 (members) / $92 (nonmembers) and includes Zoo admission for nonmembers. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable and events will be held rain or shine. Due to limited capacity, ticket reservations may not change after purchase and must be purchased in advance. Capacity varies by date and location.

Embrace your artistic vibe with a virtual Paint the Wild event featuring social media sensation, Puddles! Zoo fans from around the country will enjoy painting a portrait of the Zoo’s popular fishing cat, Puddles, that can be created anywhere, anytime. Registration includes an art kit with a canvas and paint (brushes can be added for a fee) plus, a video tutorial delivered straight to your inbox. Paint the Wild kits will be available for pick up at the Zoo from Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 28. Cost per person for kit with brushes: $40 (members) and $45 for (nonmembers) / kits without brushes: $30 (members) and $35 (nonmembers). Kits can be shipped for an additional cost.

Tickets for both the in-person and virtual event are available beginning Monday, March 8, and can be purchased at www.okczoo.org.

Color your world wild with Paint the Wild! The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at www.okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo tickets are limited each day to maintain social distancing among guests. Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the OKC Zoo is a proud member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.

Stay connected with the Zoo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and by visiting our blog stories. Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year plus, additional benefits and discounts. To learn more about Zoo happenings, call (405) 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.