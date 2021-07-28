Free Community Art Day set Aug. 14 at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

MGMoA

Shawnee — The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host a free Community Art Day, Saturday August 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. This CAD will be led by artist and teacher Bridget Moore, who will show participants how to create their own gelli prints. Participants do not need to register, and they may come and go as they please. All supplies are included. If the program meets max capacity, other participants may have to wait until other participants leave. For more information please visit www.mgmoa.org.

For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605.

Community Art Days take place at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts. This Community Art Day is sponsored by the Art Dealers Association of America.