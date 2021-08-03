Things to see and do: Pottawatomie County Museum

News-Star staff

The Pottawatomie County Museum sits within the shadows of the old railroad tracks and the old Santa Fe Depot, which was completed in 1904. At one point in history, trains would come through Shawnee every 10-15 minutes.

The drive up to the historic depot, located at 614 E. Main Street in Shawnee, includes brick pavers that were saved from the original 1905 Shawnee Main Street.

The new 12,572 square foot museum, known as the Paul and Ann Milburn Center is now open to the public. For more information and museum hours, visit pottcountymuseum.org.