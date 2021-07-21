FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival take to the skies over Shawnee this August

Special to the News-Star

The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival will once again take to the skies over Shawnee this August. Presented by Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest is Oklahoma’s largest hot air balloon festival. It features 20 unique hot air balloons, live entertainment, family activities, a 5K fun run, fireworks and more.

The highly anticipated two-day event takes place at the Raymond Peltier Park, located at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Entry to the festival is free. Balloon launches are set to begin at 7 a.m. both days of the festival.

More:Artist Bird Mountain sells homemade buffalo bone jewelry in Pottawatomie County

Outdoor activities include food trucks, inflatables for kids, a splash pad, carnival, and petting zoo. Artists, craftspeople, and retailers will offer a variety of merchandise at the vendor market, while the Outdoor Nation Expo – a hunting and fishing trade show—will take place at the FireLake Arena.

In the evenings, guests can enjoy live music on the festival grounds from artists like Vince Van and the Outlaws and Craig Morgan. Guests will have a chance to ride in hot air balloons and enjoy the entertainment from a birds’ eye view. Following a spectacular balloon glow, fireworks will light up the sky Friday night, Aug. 13.

For more information on the Firelake FireFlight Balloon Fest and a detailed schedule of events, visit firelakeballoonfest.com.