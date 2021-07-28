Things to do: Keep cool with a visit to Shawnee Splash

Special to the News-Star

With summer temperatures forecasted to be in the upper 90s and heat indexes expected well into the triple digits around central Oklahoma this week, Shawnee Splash may be among the places many visit to keep cool.

Shawnee Splash, at 100 E. Highland, provides summer fun at Woodland Veterans Park in downtown Shawnee. As the largest outdoor municipal water park in the area, some of its features include two water slides, a 25-yard competition pool with log roll and climbing wall, and an interactive leisure pool –– which includes a lazy river pool, play structure and a large dumping bucket. The 241,000-gallon diving well includes two diving boards and a large climbing wall. For more information and current hours, go to the Shawnee Splash Facebook page.