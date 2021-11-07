Shawnee Senior Happenings: Free fitness classes and more

Amy Riggins

Good morning, Shawnee! Fall finally feels like it is really here! Yes, we have colder temperatures and colors are changing in the trees! Can you tell I love fall? It’s such a nice season!

While the Senior Recreation Center had hoped to host a fall flu shot clinic, so far it just hasn’t been possible due to supply and delivery challenges. But we encourage you to still get a flu shot if you want one, and you can do so at any local pharmacy. Just call them directly and see if you need an appointment, if you can just walk in or go to their drive-in window. Each pharmacy will handle it a bit differently.

Flu shots are also available at the Pottawatomie County Health Department on an appointment or drive-thru basis. To confirm your time or for more information, call the health department directly at 405-273-2157.

Each week we offer 14 fitness classes which are free for individuals aged 55+. We are thankful for Title III Grant funds facilitated by the Central Oklahoma Economic Development District (COEDD). For a complete schedule of fitness classes, please see our monthly calendar or call us at 405-878-1528. You can also email me for an electronic copy at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Our next Wellness Wednesday focus at the Senior Rec Center will be “Hospice Care & Benefits” presented by Centric Hospice on Wednesday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m. Hospice has changed over the past several years, so come join us for information about all hospice care can offer and the benefits of their services. Anyone is welcome!

Wednesday, November 10 is also our day to celebrate November Birthdays! If you happen to have a birthday in November, you can stop in to add your name to our November birthday poster and score some free snacks!

We will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The Community Center at 804 S. Park will still be serving their Project heart meal on a take-out basis that day. For more information about the Project Heart meal program, call them at 405-275-4530.

Then on Friday, Nov. 12, we will reopen for our normal operating hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This Friday is Bingo Day starting at 1 p.m. We offer Bingo at the Senior Rec Center on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month.

Check out our schedule of Technology Classes for various topics this month! Let us know if you’d like to attend one of these free classes. Or if you’d like some personalized time, you can sign up for a Technology 1-on-1 Appointment. We also have several craft classes scheduled in November. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

Remember that each week we offer mostly free programs and events for individuals aged 55+. We are open Monday-Friday, 8:00-5:00 p.m. with free coffee and tea all day! Come join us for billiards, games, pickleball, music, dancing, crafts, and more. Check out our activity calendar for more details or call us at 405-878-1528.

If you listen to radio, you can also hear about Shawnee Senior Happenings by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN Nation for their continued support!

Stay active and healthy, and we look forward to seeing you at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.