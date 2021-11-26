OBU/Shawnee Community Orchestra to host concert Nov. 29

OBU

The OBU/Shawnee Community Orchestra (OBU-SCO) will host its fall concert Monday, Nov. 29. The performance will take place at 8 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Yarborough Auditorium. This performance will feature strings only, with the full orchestra returning in the spring.

The concert is free and all members of the OBU and greater Shawnee community are invited. The orchestra is under the direction of Dr. James Vernon, chair of the Division of Music, Burton H. Patterson Professor of Music and professor of music.

The concert will begin with “Divertimento in F, ‘Allegro,’ KV138” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, followed by “Concerto Grosso, Op. 3, Nr. 11” by Antonio Vivaldi. “Ave Maria” by Bach and Gounod will follow, featuring a duet by Aaron Bushong on viola and Chelsea Bushong on harp.

The orchestra will then perform “‘Holberg’ Suite, Op. 40” by Edvard Grieg. The performance will conclude with “Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves’” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, arranged by Ralph Greaves.

The violin I section of the orchestra includes Austin Rice, Abbey Ekrut and Diane Liebl. The violin II section features Martin Dalton, Caleb Holbrook and Lydia Storm. The viola section includes Aaron Bushong, Laramie Snow and Zoe Charles, while the cello section consists of Thresa Swadley, Rebekah Franklin and Hannah Fresella. The bass will be played by Aimee McRorie and the harp will be played by Chelsea Bushong.

Established in 2002, the OBU-SCO is a collaborative ensemble composed of OBU students, faculty and alumni, as well as musicians from Shawnee and the surrounding areas. The goal of the ensemble is to provide a place for local musicians to contribute their skills, while also creating engaging performances for a wide range of audience members. Through this, the program seeks to educate and reinforce music as an expression of the human condition.

All musicians who are new to the orchestra are required to audition for entry and chair placement. Interested first-time performers on string, wind or percussion instruments should fill out the OBU-SCO interest form on the OBU website or contact the Music office at (405) 585-4300 or music@okbu.edu. OBU students are required to enroll in orchestra for credit.

For more information about studying music at OBU, visit okbu.edu/arts/music.