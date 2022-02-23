Shawnee Little Theatre to present 'August Osage County'

Special to the News-Star

Shawnee Little Theatre’s “August Osage County” is a searing adult tragicomedy that brings an Oklahoma family home to Pawhuska revealing a multitude of hidden family secrets and dysfunctions.

Performances at the community theatre are February 25, 26 and March 3, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.. There is a 2 p.m. matinee February 27. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the theatre from 6-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 405-275-2805. Due to the running time of the three-act play, evening starting times have been moved up to 7 p.m. from the usual 7:30 p.m.

Written by Tulsa native Tracy Letts, the drama was honored with both a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and five Tony Awards including “Best Play”. The SLT production is a challenging choice for the theatre group, exploring adult subject matter and unique production hurdles for the cast. Audiences should be aware the play contains strong adult language and situations.

Directed by Scott Bartley, the cast includes Jack Hays, Rebecca Fry, Nicki Sherman, Annika Stephens, Jill Fry, Amy Jennings, Karla Kelly and Preston Fry.

Also Matt Moreillon, Randy Kamm, Tom Dahlman, Natalie Harjo and Bartley complete the ensemble cast.

Behind the scenes are Kendra Butler, assistant director; Juliette Souders, stage manager; Tanner Rippee and Preston Fry, lighting; Jenn Nolan, sound; Preston Fry and Tom Dicken, set design and construction; LeAnne Wright, artistic set design; Cindy Bartley, set dresser; Rebecca Fry, costumes; Dee Dee Hall and Jeanne Swinney, props; and Rena Cook, vocal coaching. Little Charles’ Love Song was written by Dr. Michael Dean.

Shawnee Little Theatre is a non profit all volunteer community theatre beginning its 55th year in Shawnee. The final offering of the 2021-2022 season will be “Legally Blonde, the Musical” in May.

Presenting sponsor this season is The Presley Group Inc., Real Estate.

Season sponsors include BancFirst, Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realty, Dr. Jordan Ewert - Family Eye Care of Shawnee, SSM Health Medical Group, First United Bank, AIM Heat and Air, LLC., Matt and Shelli Hopkins, Turner and Cindy Davis and Shawnee Milling Company.