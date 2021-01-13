Movies showing in Shawnee Jan. 15-21

The Shawnee News-Star

Private theatre rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres is practicing the following safe protocols:

• Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks.

• Every other row in the auditoriums will be blocked off.

• Longer intermissions between movies will allow the auditoriums to be sanitized and disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have also been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters.

• The box office will accept cash, however only cards will be accepted in concessions. You may purchase gift cards at the box office to use in concession.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“WONDER WOMAN 1984”: Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s — an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she squares off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Gal Godot and Chris Pine star in the much-awaited fantasy adventure. (2:31) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action and violence.)

“NEWS OF THE WORLD”: Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. On the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she's never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Tom Hanks and Helen Zengel. (1:58) (Rated PG-13: for violence, disturbing images, thematic material and some language.)

“MONSTER HUNTER”: Behind our world, there is another — a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa. (1:39) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of creature action and violence throughout.)

“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE”: Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. (1:35) (Rated PG: for peril, action and rude humor.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE MARKSMAN”: Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Hanson, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel fleeing with his mother Rosa from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio. After being caught in a shoot-out, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago. Defying his cop daughter Sarah, Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly begin to overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins blaze a cold-blooded trail, hot on their heels. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he's come to love. Starring Liam Neeson and Katheryn Winnick. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: for violence, some bloody images and brief strong language.)

“FATALE”: After a wild one-night stand, Derrick, a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for is a determined police detective who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career and even his life. Starring Hillary Swank and Michael Ealy. (1:42) (Rated R: for violence, sexual content and language.)

“FREAKY”: Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the latest target of the Butcher, the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When the Butcher's mystical dagger causes him and Millie to magically switch bodies, the frightened teen learns she has just 24 hours to get her identity back before she looks like a middle-aged maniac forever. Starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. (1:42) (Rated R: for strong bloody horror violence, sexual content and language throughout.)

“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA”: Peter is thrilled that Grandpa is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves into Peter's room, forcing him upstairs into the creepy attic. And though he loves his grandpa, he wants his room back — so he has no choice but to declare war. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. But Grandpa is tougher than he looks. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even. Starring Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman. (1:34) (Rated PG: for rude humor, language, and some thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“PINOCCHIO”: Shot in stunning Italian locations, Matteo Garrone’s rich world of mystery and wonder stars Academy Award® winning actor Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (9-year-old Federico Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures — from the belly of a giant fish to the Land Of Toys and the Field Of Miracles. (2:05) (Rated PG-13: for some disturbing images.)

Disney’s “THE EMPEROR’S NEW GROOVE”: Arrogant young Emperor Kuzco is transformed into a llama by his power-hungry advisor — the devious diva Yzma. Stranded in the jungle, Kuzco's only chance to get back home and reclaim the high life rests with a good-hearted peasant named Pacha. Together, they must return Kuzco to the throne before Yzma tracks them down and finishes him off. Special admission price of $5 per person. Featuring the voices of David Spade and John Goodman. (1:18) (Rated G: suitable for all audiences.)