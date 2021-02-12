Movie listings for the week starting Feb. 12

The Shawnee News-Star

Cinema Centre 8 will be open on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 15, for matinees.

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres is practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Every other row in the auditoriums will be blocked off. Longer intermissions between movies will allow the auditoriums to be sanitized and disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters. The box office will accept cash, however only cards will be accepted in concessions. You may purchase gift cards at the box office to use in concession.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”: FBI informant William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton. A career thief, O'Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell. Hampton's political prowess grows just as he's falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson. Meanwhile, a battle wages for O'Neal's soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover commands? Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. (2:06) (Rated R: For violence and pervasive language.)

“THE LITTLE THINGS”: Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. (2:07) (Rated R: For violent/disturbing images, language and full nudity.)

“WONDER WOMAN 1984”: Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she squares off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine star in the much awaited fantasy adventure. (2:31) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of action and violence.)

“MONSTER HUNTER”: Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa. (1:39) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of creature action and violence throughout.)

“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE”: Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. (1:35) (Rated PG: For peril, action and rude humor.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“LAND”: The poignant story of one woman's search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee, in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again. Starring Robin Wright. (1:29) (Rated PG-13: For thematic content, brief strong language, and partial nudity.)

“THE MARKSMAN”: Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Hanson, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel fleeing with his mother Rosa from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio. After being caught in a shoot-out, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago. Defying his cop daughter Sarah, Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly begin to overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins blaze a cold-blooded trail, hot on their heels. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he's come to love. Starring Liam Neeson and Katheryn Winnick. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: For violence, some bloody images and brief strong language.)

“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA”: Peter is thrilled that Grandpa is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves into Peter's room, forcing him upstairs into the creepy attic. And though he loves his grandpa he wants his room back - so he has no choice but to declare war. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. But Grandpa is tougher than he looks. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even. Starring Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman. (1:34) (Rated PG: For rude humor, language, and some thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“NEWS OF THE WORLD”: Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. On the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she's never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Hanks and Helen Zengel. (1:58) (Rated PG-13: For violence, disturbing images, thematic material and some language.)