Movie listings starting March 12

The Shawnee News-Star

Cinema Centre 8 will be open daily for late afternoon matinees during Spring Break.

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres are practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Every other row in the auditoriums will be blocked off. Longer intermissions between movies will allow the auditoriums to be sanitized and disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters. The box office will accept cash, however only cards will be accepted in concessions. You may purchase gift cards at the box office to use in concession.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

Disney’s “RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON”: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. (1:54) (Rated PG: For some violence, action and thematic elements.)

“TOM AND JERRY”: A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena. (1:41) (Rated PG: For cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language.)

“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE”: Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. This film received a nomination for Golden Globe’s Best Motion Picture – Animated. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. (1:35) (Rated PG: For peril, action and rude humor.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“CHOAS WALKING”: In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" - a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened - and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets. This film is based on the best-selling novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go.” Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. (1:49) (Rated PG-13: For violence and language.)

“BOOGIE”: Coming-of-age story of Alfred "Boogie" Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. Starring Taylor Takahashi and Pop Smoke. (1:29) (Rated R: For language throughout including sexual references, and some drug use.)

“THE MARKSMAN”: Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Hanson, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel fleeing with his mother Rosa from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio. After being caught in a shoot-out, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago. Defying his cop daughter Sarah, Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly begin to overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins blaze a cold-blooded trail, hot on their heels. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he's come to love. Starring Liam Neeson and Katheryn Winnick. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: For violence, some bloody images and brief strong language.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE FATHER”: Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the caregivers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unraveling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? This film warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives. “The Father” received four Golden Globe nominations including Best Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by a Supporting Actress. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: For some strong language, and thematic material.)

“NOMADLAND”: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. This film, which is based on the non-fiction book "Nomadland" by Jessica Bruder, features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West. This film was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and won two: Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director. Starring Frances McDormand. (1:47) (Rated R: For some full nudity.)

“WONDER WOMAN 1984”: Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she squares off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine star in the much awaited fantasy adventure. (2:31) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of action and violence.)