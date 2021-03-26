Movie listings starting March 26

The Shawnee News-Star

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres is practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Every other row in the auditoriums will be blocked off. Longer intermissions between movies will allow the auditoriums to be sanitized and disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters. The box office will accept cash, however only cards will be accepted in concessions. You may purchase gift cards at the box office to use in concession.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“NOBODY”: Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary--and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen. (1:32) (Rated R: For strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use.)

Disney’s “RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON”: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. (1:54) (Rated PG: For some violence, action and thematic elements.)

“TOM AND JERRY”: A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena. (1:41) (Rated PG: For cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“MINARI”: A Korean-American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Filmed in Oklahoma, “Minari,” a tender and sweeping story about what roots us, has been nominated for six academy awards including Best Picture. Starring Steven Yeun and Alan S. Kim. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For some thematic elements and a rude gesture.)

“GODZILLA VS. KONG”: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As a squadron embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown. (1:53) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.) OPENS MARCH 31 AT CINEMA CENTRE 8.

“THE COURIER”: A true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK's MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan. (1:51) (Rated PG-13: For violence, partial nudity, brief strong language, and smoking throughout.)

“CHOAS WALKING”: In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" - a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened - and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets. This film is based on the best-selling novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go.” Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. (1:49) (Rated PG-13: For violence and language.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE FATHER”: Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the caregivers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unraveling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? This film warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives. “The Father” received six Academy Awards nominations including Best Picture, Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: For some strong language, and thematic material.)

“NOMADLAND”: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. This film, which is based on the non-fiction book "Nomadland" by Jessica Bruder, features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West. This film was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actress. Starring Frances McDormand. (1:47) (Rated R: For some full nudity.)

“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE”: Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. This film received a nomination for Golden Globe’s Best Motion Picture – Animated. Featuring the voices of Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. (1:35) (Rated PG: For peril, action and rude humor.)