Movie listings starting April 2

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres are practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Every other row in the auditoriums will be blocked off. Longer intermissions between movies will allow the auditoriums to be sanitized and disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters. The box office will accept cash, however only cards will be accepted in concessions. You may purchase gift cards at the box office to use in concession.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

“GODZILLA VS. KONG”: Legends collide as mythic adversaries Godzilla and Kong meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown. (1:53) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.)

“NOBODY”: Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary--and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen. (1:32) (Rated R: For strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use.)

Disney’s “RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON”: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. (1:54) (Rated PG: For some violence, action and thematic elements.)

“TOM AND JERRY”: A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena. (1:41) (Rated PG: For cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language.)

“FRENCH EXIT”: “My plan was to die before the money ran out,” says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price, but things didn’t go as planned. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm and a cat named Small Frank—who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’s dead husband. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. (1:50) (Rated R: For language and sexual references.)

“MINARI”: A Korean-American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Filmed in Oklahoma, “Minari,” a tender and sweeping story about what roots us, has been nominated for six academy awards including Best Picture. Starring Steven Yeun and Alan S. Kim. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For some thematic elements and a rude gesture.)

“CHOAS WALKING”: In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" - a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened - and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets. This film is based on the best-selling novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go.” Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. (1:49) (Rated PG-13: For violence and language.)

“THE UNHOLY”: Alice is a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cricket Brown. (1:39) (Rated PG-13: For violent content, terror and some strong language.)