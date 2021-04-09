Movie listings starting April 9

The Shawnee News-Star

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres are practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Every other row in the auditoriums will be blocked off. Longer intermissions between movies will allow the auditoriums to be sanitized and disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters. The box office will accept cash, however only cards will be accepted in concessions. You may purchase gift cards at the box office to use in concession.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“GODZILLA VS. KONG”: Legends collide as mythic adversaries Godzilla and Kong meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown. (1:53) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.)

“NOBODY”: Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary--and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. lease note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen. (1:32) (Rated R: For strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use.)

Disney’s “RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON”: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. (1:54) (Rated PG: For some violence, action and thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE GIRL WHO BELIEVES IN MIRACLES”: "If ever there was a time to believe in miracles, to hope for them, this is that time." Young Sara Hopkins is, unlike most people, willing to take God at His word. So when she hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying! What begins with a mysteriously healed bird leads to people suddenly cured of their misery and misfortune all over town. But the overwhelming crush of notoriety and press attention soon takes its toll on Sara. Will her family be able to save their miracle girl before it’s too late? Starring Mira Sorvino and Kevin Sorbo. (1:40) (Rated PG: For thematic content, a brief fight and brief smoking.)

“VOYAGERS”: With the future of the human race in danger, a group of young men and women, bred for enhanced intelligence and to suppress emotional impulses, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust, and the hunger for power. Starring Colin Ferrall and Tye Sheridan. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: For violence, some strong sexuality, bloody images, a sexual assault and brief strong language.)

“FRENCH EXIT”: “My plan was to die before the money ran out,” says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price, but things didn’t go as planned. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm and a cat named Small Frank—who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’s dead husband. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. (1:50) (Rated R: For language and sexual references.)

“TOM AND JERRY”: A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena. (1:41) (Rated PG: For cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE UNHOLY”: Alice is a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cricket Brown. (1:39) (Rated PG-13: For violent content, terror and some strong language.)