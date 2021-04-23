Movie listings starting April 23

Jones Theatres

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres are practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Every other row in the auditoriums will be blocked off. Longer intermissions between movies will allow the auditoriums to be sanitized and disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters. The box office will accept cash, however only cards will be accepted in concessions. You may purchase gift cards at the box office to use in concession.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“DEMON SLAYER THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN”: After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado's journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. Feature times will alternate between subtitled and dubbed versions. Please check with theatre for more information. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Natsuki Hanae and Hiro Shimono. (1:57) (Rated: R for violence and bloody images.) Tickets for this special Fathom Event are $12.50 each plus tax.

“MORTAL KOMBAT”: MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all? Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee. (1:50) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references.)

“GODZILLA VS. KONG”: Legends collide as mythic adversaries Godzilla and Kong meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown. (1:53) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.)

Disney’s “RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON”: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. (1:54) (Rated PG: For some violence, action and thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE GIRL WHO BELIEVES IN MIRACLES”: "If ever there was a time to believe in miracles, to hope for them, this is that time." Young Sara Hopkins is, unlike most people, willing to take God at His word. So when she hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying! What begins with a mysteriously healed bird leads to people suddenly cured of their misery and misfortune all over town. But the overwhelming crush of notoriety and press attention soon takes its toll on Sara. Will her family be able to save their miracle girl before it’s too late? Starring Mira Sorvino and Kevin Sorbo. (1:40) (Rated PG: For thematic content, a brief fight and brief smoking.)

“NOBODY”: Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary--and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Starring Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen. (1:32) (Rated R: For strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE UNHOLY”: Alice is a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cricket Brown. (1:39) (Rated PG-13: For violent content, terror and some strong language.)