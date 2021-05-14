Movie listings starting May 14

Jones Theatres

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres are practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Auditoriums are at 50% capacity. The auditoriums will be sanitized and disinfected nightly with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD”: Connor, a teenage murder witness, is pursued through the Montana wilderness by a pair of ruthless assassins who will stop at nothing to tie up loose ends for their employer. Along the way, Connor teams up with Hannah, a potty-mouthed smokejumper with PTSD who has taken her first steps back to work after witnessing the death of three children during a particularly devastating forest fire. Together, the pair must fight to stay alive as they flee from the killers on their trail, and from the raging forest fire their pursuers have started. Thankfully, Hannah knows a thing or two about survival in extreme conditions. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult. (1:40) (Rated R: For strong violence and language throughout.)

“WRATH OF MAN”: Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett. (1:58) (Rated R: For strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references.)

“MORTAL KOMBAT”: MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all? Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee. (1:50) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references.)

“GODZILLA VS. KONG”: Legends collide as mythic adversaries Godzilla and Kong meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown. (1:53) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.)

Disney’s “RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON”: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. (1:54) (Rated PG: For some violence, action and thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“SPIRAL”: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. (1:33) (Rated R: For sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use.)

“FINDING YOU”: This film is an inspirational romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to oneself. After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush, who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett's stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love. Starring Katherine McNamara and Jedidiah Goodacre. (1:55) (Rated PG: For language and thematic elements.)

“PROFILE”: A British journalist goes undercover and infiltrates the digital propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, which has been mobilizing ever greater numbers of women from Europe. Her daily Internet contacts with an ISIS recruiter gradually pull her in and push the limits of her investigation. Starring Valene Kane and Shazad Latif. (1:45) (Rated R: For language throughout and some disturbing images.)

“NOBODY”: Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary--and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Starring Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen. (1:32) (Rated R: For strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE UNHOLY”: Alice is a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cricket Brown. (1:39) (Rated PG-13: For violent content, terror and some strong language.)