Movie listings starting May 28

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall will be open this Friday through Monday for matinees.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres are practicing the following safe protocols: Auditoriums are at 50% capacity. The auditoriums will be sanitized and disinfected nightly with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“A QUIET PLACE PART II”: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: For terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.)

Disney’s “CRUELLA”: Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, this film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. (2:14) (Rated PG-13: For some violence and thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“SPIRAL”: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. (1:33) (Rated R: For sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use.)

“FINDING YOU”: This film is an inspirational romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to oneself. After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush, who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett's stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love. Starring Katherine McNamara and Jedidiah Goodacre. (1:55) (Rated PG: For language and thematic elements.)

“WRATH OF MAN”: Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett. (1:58) (Rated R: For strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE UNHOLY”: Alice is a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cricket Brown. (1:39) (Rated PG-13: For violent content, terror and some strong language.)