Movie listings starting June 4

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday.

Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com.

Jones Theatres is practicing the following safe protocols: Auditoriums are at 50% capacity. The auditoriums will be sanitized and disinfected nightly with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SPIRIT UNTAMED”: After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Isabela Merced and Jake Gyllenhaal. (1:27) (Rated PG: For some adventure action.)

“THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT”: A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. (1:52) (Rated R: For terror, violence and some disturbing images.)

“A QUIET PLACE PART II”: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: For terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.)

Disney’s “CRUELLA”: Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, this film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. (2:14) (Rated PG-13: For some violence and thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“SPIRAL”: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. (1:33) (Rated R: For sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use.)

“WRATH OF MAN”: Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett. (1:58) (Rated R: For strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references.)