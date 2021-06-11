Movie listings starting June 11

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday.

Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday.

Jones Theatres is practicing the following safe protocols: Auditoriums are at 50% capacity. The auditoriums will be sanitized and disinfected nightly with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“IN THE HEIGHTS”: This film centers on a variety of characters living in the neighborhood of Washington Heights, on the northern tip of Manhattan. At the center of the show is Usnavi, a bodega owner who looks after the aging Cuban lady next door, pines for the gorgeous girl working in the neighboring beauty salon and dreams of winning the lottery and escaping to the shores of his native Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Nina, a childhood friend of Usnavi's, has returned to the neighborhood from her first year at college with surprising news for her parents, who have spent their life savings on building a better life for their daughter. Ultimately, Usnavi and the residents of the close-knit neighborhood get a dose of what it means to be home. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins. (2:23) (Rated PG-13: For some language and suggestive references.)

“SPIRIT UNTAMED”: After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Isabela Merced and Jake Gyllenhaal. (1:27) (Rated PG: For some adventure action.)

“THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT”: A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. (1:52) (Rated R: For terror, violence and some disturbing images.)

“A QUIET PLACE PART II”: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: For terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.)

Disney’s “CRUELLA”: Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, this film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. (2:14) (Rated PG-13: For some violence and thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY”: Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Featuring the voices of James Cordon and Elizabeth Debicki. (1:33) (Rated PG: For some rude humor and action.)

“THE MISFITS”: Even a federal maximum-security prison can't hold Richard Pace, a brilliant international thief. But his daring escape and high-octane car chase, eluding the FBI and police, ends with him being scooped up by The Misfits, a band of modern-day Robin Hoods. The skilled group convinces Pace to join them to pull off the heist of the century: stealing millions in gold bars kept under one of the most secure prisons on earth, owned by rogue businessman Schultz, and used for funding terrorist groups worldwide. Aside from the money, Pace wants revenge against Schultz, the man behind his incarceration. From LA to Abu Dhabi, it will take supercharged engines, forged identities, multiple cons, camels, nitro and massive explosions to succeed. Starring Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Chung. (1:34) (Rated R: For some language/sexual references and brief drug use.)

“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD”: The world's most lethal odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid - is back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio gets in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Selma Hayek. (1:56) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content.) OPENS JUNE 16.

“WRATH OF MAN”: Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett. (1:58) (Rated R: For strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references.)