Movie listings starting June 25

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday.

Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open seven days a week. They open at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, they open at 6:45 p.m.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“F9: THE FAST SAGA”: Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. (2:25) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD”: The world's most lethal odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid - is back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio gets in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek. (1:39) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content.)

“A QUIET PLACE PART II”: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: For terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“12 MIGHTY ORPHANS”: This film tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes—or even a football—to playing for the Texas state championships. Over the course of their winning season these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The architect of their success was Rusty Russell, a legendary high school coach who shocked his colleagues by giving up a privileged position so he could teach and coach at an orphanage. Few knew Rusty's secret: that he himself was an orphan. Recognizing that his scrawny players couldn't beat the other teams with brawn, Rusty developed innovative strategies that would come to define modern football. Starring Luke Wilson and Robert Duvall. (1:58) (Rated PG-13: For violence, language, some suggestive references, smoking and brief teen drinking.)

“PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY”: Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Featuring the voices of James Corden and Elizabeth Debicki. (1:33) (Rated PG: For some rude humor and action.)

Disney’s “CRUELLA”: Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, this film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. (2:14) (Rated PG-13: For some violence and thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT”: A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. (1:52) (Rated R: For terror, violence and some disturbing images.)