Movie listings starting July 9

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday.

Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open seven days a week. They open at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, they open at 6:45 p.m.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“BLACK WIDOW”: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (2:13) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material.)

“THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS”: In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers – Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted – have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin and James Marsden. (1:47) (Rated PG: For rude humor, mild language and some action.)

“THE FOREVER PURGE”: Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb, but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan. On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family--including Dylan’s wife and his sister, forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ana de la Reguera and Josh Lucas. (1:43) (Rated R: For strong/bloody violence, and language throughout.)

“F9: THE FAST SAGA”: Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. (2:25) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)”: In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary, part music film, part historical record, created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten--until now. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chris Rock. (1:57) (Rated PG-13: For some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material.)

“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD”: The world's most lethal odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid - is back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio gets in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek. (1:39) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content.)

“A QUIET PLACE PART II”: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: For terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.)