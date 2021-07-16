Movie listings starting July 16

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday.

Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open seven days a week. They open at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, they open at 6:45 p.m.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY”: Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring LeBron James and Don Cheadle. (1:55) (Rated PG: For some cartoon violence and some language.)

“BLACK WIDOW”: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (2:13) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material.)

“THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS”: In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers – Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted – have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin and James Marsden. (1:47) (Rated PG: For rude humor, mild language and some action.)

“F9: THE FAST SAGA”: Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. (2:25) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN”: It's not where you go. It's what you leave behind.... Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him. Starring Anthony Bourdain. (1:58) (Rated R: For language throughout.)

“THE FOREVER PURGE”: Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb, but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan. On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family--including Dylan’s wife and his sister, forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Ana de la Reguera and Josh Lucas. (1:43) (Rated R: For strong/bloody violence, and language throughout.)

“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD”: The world's most lethal odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid - is back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio gets in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek. (1:39) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS”: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before. Starring Taylor Russell and Logan Miller. (1:28) (Rated PG-13: For violence, terror/peril and strong language.)