Movie listings starting July 23

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday.

Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open seven days a week. They open at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, they open at 6:45 p.m.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“OLD”: It's a perfect beach day, or so thought a family, a young couple, a few tourists, and a refugee. All of them end up in the same secluded, idyllic cove filled with rock pools and sandy shore, encircled by green, densely vegetated cliffs. But all is not as it seems; this utopia hides a dark secret. First, there is the dead body of a woman found floating in the crystal-clear water. Then, there is the odd fact that all the children are aging rapidly. Soon everybody is growing older every half hour and there doesn't seem to be any way to escape the cove. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: For strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language.)

“SNAKE EYES”: An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Henry Golding and Samara Weaving. (2:01) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of strong violence and brief strong language.)

“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY”: Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring LeBron James and Don Cheadle. (1:55) (Rated PG: For some cartoon violence and some language.)

“BLACK WIDOW”: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (2:13) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN”: It's not where you go. It's what you leave behind.... Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him. Starring Anthony Bourdain. (1:58) (Rated R: For language throughout.)

“THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS”: In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers – Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted – have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin and James Marsden. (1:47) (Rated PG: For rude humor, mild language and some action.)

“THE FOREVER PURGE”: Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb, but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan. On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family--including Dylan’s wife and his sister, forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them. Starring Ana de la Reguera and Josh Lucas. (1:43) (Rated R: For strong/bloody violence, and language throughout.)

“F9: THE FAST SAGA”: Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered — Dom's forsaken brother. Starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. (2:25) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS”: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before. Starring Taylor Russell and Logan Miller. (1:28) (Rated PG-13: For violence, terror/peril and strong language.)