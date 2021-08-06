Movie listings starting Aug. 6

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday.

Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open seven days a week. They open at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, they open at 6:45 p.m.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE SUICIDE SQUAD”: Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out--even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them--all of them. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. (2:12) (Rated R: For strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity.)

Disney’s “JUNGLE CRUISE”: Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of adventure violence.)

“STILLWATER”: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker travels from Oklahoma to Marseille, France to visit his estranged daughter Allison, who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team. But Bill, eager to prove his worth and regain his daughter's trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie, mother to eight-year-old Maya. Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin. (2:20) (Rated R: For language.)

“OLD”: It's a perfect beach day, or so thought a family, a young couple, a few tourists, and a refugee. All of them end up in the same secluded, idyllic cove filled with rock pools and sandy shore, encircled by green, densely vegetated cliffs. But all is not as it seems; this utopia hides a dark secret. First, there is the dead body of a woman found floating in the crystal-clear water. Then, there is the odd fact that all the children are aging rapidly. Soon everybody is growing older every half hour and there doesn't seem to be any way to escape the cove. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: For strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“SNAKE EYES”: An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested -- even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Starring Henry Golding and Samara Weaving. (2:01) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of strong violence and brief strong language.)

“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY”: Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way. Starring LeBron James and Don Cheadle. (1:55) (Rated PG: For some cartoon violence and some language.)

“BLACK WIDOW”: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (2:13) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE GREEN KNIGHT”: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, "The Green Knight" tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the Knights of the Round Table. Starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander. (2:05) (Rated R: For violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity.)