Movie listings starting Aug. 13

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theaters are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“FREE GUY”: A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references.)

“THE SUICIDE SQUAD”: Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out--even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them--all of them. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. (2:12) (Rated R: For strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity.)

Disney’s “JUNGLE CRUISE”: Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of adventure violence.)

“OLD”: It's a perfect beach day, or so thought a family, a young couple, a few tourists, and a refugee. All of them end up in the same secluded, idyllic cove filled with rock pools and sandy shore, encircled by green, densely vegetated cliffs. But all is not as it seems; this utopia hides a dark secret. First, there is the dead body of a woman found floating in the crystal-clear water. Then, there is the odd fact that all the children are aging rapidly. Soon everybody is growing older every half hour and there doesn't seem to be any way to escape the cove. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: For strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“RESPECT”: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a young child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, "Respect" is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice and become the Queen of Soul. Starring Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker. (2:25) (Rated PG-13: For mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking.)

“STILLWATER”: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker travels from Oklahoma to Marseille, France to visit his estranged daughter Allison, who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team. But Bill, eager to prove his worth and regain his daughter's trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie, mother to eight-year-old Maya. Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin. (2:20) (Rated R: For language.)

“BLACK WIDOW”: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (2:13) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“DON’T BREATHE 2”: Hiding out for years in an isolated cabin, Norman Nordstrom has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing Norman to leave his safe haven and use his military training to save her. Starring Stephen Lang and Brendon Sexton III. (1:38) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language.)