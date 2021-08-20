Movie listings starting Aug. 20

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theaters are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“FREE GUY”: A bank teller, who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references.)

Disney’s “JUNGLE CRUISE”: Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of adventure violence.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE”: The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Featuring the voices of Iain Armitage and Will Brisbin. (1:28) (Rated G: Suitable for all audiences.)

“THE PROTÉGÉ”: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business, Anna is the world's most skilled contract killer. But when Moody - the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival - is brutally killed Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave them even tighter. Starring Michael Keaton and Maggie Q. (1:49) (Rated R: For strong and bloody violence, language, some sexual references and brief nudity.)

“RESPECT”: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a young child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, "Respect" is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice and become the Queen of Soul. Starring Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker. (2:25) (Rated PG-13: For mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking.)

“THE SUICIDE SQUAD”: Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out--even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them--all of them. Starring Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. (2:12) (Rated R: For strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity.)

“STILLWATER”: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker travels from Oklahoma to Marseille, France to visit his estranged daughter Allison, who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team. But Bill, eager to prove his worth and regain his daughter's trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie, mother to eight-year-old Maya. Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation. Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin. (2:20) (Rated R: For language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE NIGHT HOUSE”: Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together -- but then nightmares come, disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing -- a mystery she's determined to unravel. Starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg. (1:48) (Rated R: For some violence/disturbing images, and language including some sexual references.)

“REMINISCENCE”: Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? Starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. (1:56) (Rated PG-13: For strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language.)

“DON’T BREATHE 2”: Hiding out for years in an isolated cabin, Norman Nordstrom has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing Norman to leave his safe haven and use his military training to save her. Starring Stephen Lang and Brendon Sexton III. (1:38) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language.)