Movie listings starting Sept. 3

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theaters are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”: A martial-arts master confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. This movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero, Shang-Chi. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

“CANDYMAN”: For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his partner move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. A chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris. (1:31) Rated R: For bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references.)

“FREE GUY”: A bank teller, who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“FLAG DAY”: Jennifer Vogel's father, John, is larger than life. As a child, she marvels at his magnetizing energy and ability to make everything feel like a grand adventure. John teaches her so much about love and joy, but he also happens to be the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history. Jennifer now struggles to rise above the wreckage of the past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father. Starring Mitchell Nguyen-McCormick and Dylan Penn. (1:49) (Rated R: For language, some drug use and violent content.)

“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE”: The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Featuring the voices of Iain Armitage and Will Brisbin. (1:28) (Rated G: Suitable for all audiences.)

Disney’s “JUNGLE CRUISE”: Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of adventure violence.)

“STILLWATER”: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker travels from Oklahoma to Marseille, France to visit his estranged daughter Allison, who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team. But Bill, eager to prove his worth and regain his daughter's trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie, mother to eight-year-old Maya. Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation. Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin. (2:20) (Rated R: For language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“DON’T BREATHE 2”: Hiding out for years in an isolated cabin, Norman Nordstrom has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing Norman to leave his safe haven and use his military training to save her. Starring Stephen Lang and Brendon Sexton III. (1:38) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language.)