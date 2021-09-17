Movie listings starting Sept. 17

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theaters are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“COPSHOP”: Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden car, wily con artist Teddy Murretto hatches a plan to hide out from lethal assassin Bob Viddick. He punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. However, jail can't protect Murretto for long as Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Frank Grillo and Gerard Butler. (1:48) (Rated R: For strong/bloody violence, and pervasive language.)

“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”: A martial-arts master confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. This movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero, Shang-Chi. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

“FREE GUY”: A bank teller, who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“CRY MACHO”: Mike Milo is a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Starring Clint Eastwood and Dwight Yoakam. (1:44) (Rated PG-13: For language and thematic elements.)

“SHOW ME THE FATHER”: Everyone has a unique father story. Whether positive or painful, it’s always personal and can deeply affect the core of our identity and direction of our lives. Kendrick Brothers’ "Show Me the Father" is the first documentary film from the creators of "War Room", "Overcomer", "Fireproof", and "Courageous" Legacy. Featuring a variety of amazing true stories, this captivating movie takes audiences of all ages on an inspiring and emotional cinematic journey. Providing a fresh perspective on the roles of fathers in today’s society, "Show Me the Father" invites you to think differently about how you view your earthly father, and how you personally relate to God. Starring Jim Daly and Jonathan Evans. (1:31) (Rated PG: For thematic material.)

“CANDYMAN”: For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his partner move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. A chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris. (1:31) Rated R: For bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references.)

“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE”: The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Featuring the voices of Iain Armitage and Will Brisbin. (1:28) (Rated G: Suitable for all audiences.)

Disney’s “JUNGLE CRUISE”: Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of adventure violence.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“MALIGNANT”: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Starring Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson. (1:51) (Rated R: For strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language.)