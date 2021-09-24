Movie listings starting Sept. 24

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theaters are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“DEAR EVAN HANSEN”: Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who's aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ben Platt and Julianne Moore. (2:17) (Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference.)

“COPSHOP”: Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden car, wily con artist Teddy Murretto hatches a plan to hide out from lethal assassin Bob Viddick. He punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. However, jail can't protect Murretto for long as Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Frank Grillo and Gerard Butler. (1:48) (Rated R: For strong/bloody violence, and pervasive language.)

“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”: A martial-arts master confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. This movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero, Shang-Chi. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

“FREE GUY”: A bank teller, who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“COURAGEOUS THE LEGACY EDITION”: Four men, one calling: To serve and protect. As law enforcement officers, they are confident and focused. Yet at the end of the day, they face a challenge that none of them are truly prepared to tackle: fatherhood. While they consistently give their best on the job, good enough seems to be all they can muster as dads. When tragedy hits home, they are left wrestling with their hopes, their fears, their faith, and their fathering. Can a newfound urgency help these dads draw closer to God ... and to their children? Celebrating 10 years of impact on families and fathers, this updated version of the film includes new scenes and an enhanced look and sound. Starring Alex Kendrick and Ken Bevel. (2:09) (Rated PG-13 for some violence and drug content.)

“CRY MACHO”: Mike Milo is a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Starring Clint Eastwood and Dwight Yoakam. (1:44) (Rated PG-13: For language and thematic elements.)

Disney’s “JUNGLE CRUISE”: Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of adventure violence.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“MALIGNANT”: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Starring Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson. (1:51) (Rated R: For strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language.)