Movie listings starting Oct. 1

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theaters are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE”: The lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, springs into action when notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady transforms into the evil Carnage. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. (1:30) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.)

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2”: Everyone's favorite spooky family is back. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (1:33) (Rated PG: For macabre and rude humor, violence and language.)

“DEAR EVAN HANSEN”: Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who's aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ben Platt and Julianne Moore. (2:17) (Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference.)

“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”: A martial-arts master confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. This movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero, Shang-Chi. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)

“FREE GUY”: A bank teller, who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. (1:55) (Rated PG-13: For strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK”: Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano. Starring Michael Gandolfini and Leslie Odom, Jr. (2:00) (Rated R: For strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity.)

“CRY MACHO”: Mike Milo is a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Starring Clint Eastwood and Dwight Yoakam. (1:44) (Rated PG-13: For language and thematic elements.)