Movie showings starting Oct. 15

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theaters are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theater rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theaters during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“HALLOWEEN KILLS”: The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, he continues his ritual bloodbath. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer. (1:46) (Rated R: For strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use.)

“NO TIME TO DIE”: James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. (2:43) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material.)

“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE”: The lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, springs into action when notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady transforms into the evil Carnage. Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. (1:30) (Rated PG-13: For intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.)

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2”: Everyone's favorite spooky family is back. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Please note: Feature times vary by theater. Featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (1:33) (Rated PG: For macabre and rude humor, violence and language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE LAST DUEL”: Set in the midst of the Hundred Years War, this movie explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Carrouges' wife, Marguerite, is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands. Starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver. (2:32) (Rated R: For strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”: A martial-arts master confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. This movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero, Shang-Chi. Starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: For sequences of violence and action, and language.)