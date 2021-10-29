Movie listings starting Oct. 29

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are now open for late afternoon matinees on Fridays and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“LAST NIGHT IN SOHO”: In this psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. (1:56) (Rated R: for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity.)

“DUNE”: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. (2:35) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material.)

“RON’S GONE WRONG”: The story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.' Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis. (1:46) (Rated PG: for some rude material, thematic elements and language.)

“HALLOWEEN KILLS”: The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, he continues his ritual bloodbath. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer. (1:46) (Rated R: for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION”: When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people's abilities to spiral out of control, Japan's greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and put him to justice. Featuring the voices of Robbie Daymond and Tetsu Inada. (1:44) (Rated PG-13: for bloody images, violent material and some language.) Tickets for this special Fathom event are $12.50 each plus tax. Dubbed version: Friday through Sunday at 1:30 and 7:30, Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30. Subtitled version: Friday through Sunday at 4:30, Monday and Wednesday at 7:30.

“ANTLERS”: In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemmons. (1:39) (Rated R: for violence including gruesome images, and for language.

“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE”: The lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, springs into action when notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady transforms into the evil Carnage. Starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. (1:30) (Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“NO TIME TO DIE”: James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology. Starring Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. (2:43) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material.)

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2”: Everyone's favorite spooky family is back. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (1:33) (Rated PG: for macabre and rude humor, violence and language.)