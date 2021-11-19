Shawnee movie listings this week starting Nov. 19

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall will be open for holiday matinees during the week of Thanksgiving.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE”: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for supernatural action and some suggestive references.)

DISNEY’S “ENCANTO”: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Stephani Beatriz and Maria Cecilia Botero. (1:39) (Rated PG: for some thematic elements and mild peril.) OPENS NOVEMBER 24TH.

“HOUSE OF GUCCI”: This film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately... murder. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Salma Hayek and Jared Leto. (2:37) (Rated R: for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence. OPENS NOVEMBER 24TH.

“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG”: As middle schooler Emily Elizabeth struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend from a magical animal rescuer. When Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog in her New York City apartment and attracts the attention of a genetics company who wish to supersize animals, Emily and her clueless Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City and take a bite out of the Big Apple. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love. Based on the beloved Scholastic character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall. (1:37) (Rated PG: for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action.)

“ETERNALS”: Marvel Studios' latest film features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Gemma Chan and Richard Madden. (2:37) (Rated PG-13: for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“KING RICHARD”: Based on the true story that will inspire the world, this film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. "King Richard" is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. Starring Will Smith and Aujanue Ellis. (2:18) (Rated PG-13: for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references.)

“DUNE”: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. (2:35) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material.)

“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE”: The lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, springs into action when notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady transforms into the evil Carnage. Starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. (1:30) (Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY”: Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever changed and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. Starring Kara Scodelario and Robbie Amell. (1:47) (Rated R: for strong violence and gore, and language throughout.) OPENS NOVEMBER 24TH.

“MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION”: When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people's abilities to spiral out of control, Japan's greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and put him to justice. Featuring the voices of Robbie Daymond and Tetsu Inada. (1:44) (Rated PG-13: for bloody images, violent material and some language.) Tickets for this special Fathom event are $12.50 each plus tax. Dubbed version: Friday at 7:45, Saturday and Sunday at 1:45 and 7:45, Monday and Tuesday at 7:45. Subtitled version: Friday through Tuesday at 4:45.

“RON’S GONE WRONG”: The story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.' Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis. (1:46)

“NO TIME TO DIE”: James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology. Starring Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. (2:43) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material.)