Shawnee movie listings starting Dec. 3, 2021

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday and matinees Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

Disney’s “ENCANTO”: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo. (1:39) (Rated PG: for some thematic elements and mild peril.)

“HOUSE OF GUCCI”: This film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately... murder. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Salma Hayek and Jared Leto. (2:37) (Rated R: for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence.

“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE”: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for supernatural action and some suggestive references.)

“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG”: As middle schooler Emily Elizabeth struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend from a magical animal rescuer. When Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog in her New York City apartment and attracts the attention of a genetics company who wish to supersize animals, Emily and her clueless Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City and take a bite out of the Big Apple. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love. Based on the beloved Scholastic character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall. (1:37) (Rated PG: for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action.) Special admission price of $5.00 per person.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS”: "The Chosen" has created a special episode about the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. You’ll also see an extraordinary lineup of musicians perform both new and classic Christmas songs from the set of "The Chosen," including: Phil Wickham, For King & Country, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, Cain, Matt Maher, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, Jordan Feliz, We The Kingdom, The Bonner Family, Leanna Crawford, Dawson Hollow, and One Voice Choir. Starring Alican Barlas and Maverick City Choir. (2:04) (Not Rated) All seats for this special Fathom event are $12.50 plus tax.

“KING RICHARD”: Based on the true story that will inspire the world, this film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. "King Richard" is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. Starring Will Smith and Aujanue Ellis. (2:18) (Rated PG-13: for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references.)

“ETERNALS”: Marvel Studios' latest film features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants. Starring Gemma Chan and Richard Madden. (2:37) (Rated PG-13: for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“BELFAST”: This film is straight from writer/director Kenneth Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a world that has suddenly turned upside down. His stable and loving community and everything he thought he understood about life is changed forever but joy, laughter, music and the formative magic of the movies remain. Starring Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie. (1:38) (Rated PG-13: for some violence and strong language.)

“RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY”: Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever changed and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. Starring Kara Scodelario and Robbie Amell. (1:47) (Rated R: for strong violence and gore, and language throughout.)