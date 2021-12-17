Shawnee moving listings from Dec. 17

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday. Both theatres are open for matinees Saturday through Thursday, December 17-23.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future, but the future of the Multiverse. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. (2:28) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE”: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for supernatural action and some suggestive references.)

“SING 2”: Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some rude material and mild peril/violence.) OPENS DECEMBER 22ND

“THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS”: This film follows Neo who is living an ordinary life in San Francisco. Plagued by strange memories, his therapist prescribes him blue pills. However, Morpheus offers him the red pill and Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. (2:28) (Rated R: for violence and some language.) OPENS DECEMBER 22ND

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“NIGHTMARE ALLEY”: In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet. Starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. (2:30) (Rated R: for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language.)

“AMERICAN UNDERDOG” (Early Access): The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player -- but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. This film is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some language and thematic elements.) FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT 7:00 ONLY

“THE KING’S MAN”: One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Starring Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton. (2:11) (Rated R: for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language, and some sexual material.) OPENS DECEMBER 22ND

“WEST SIDE STORY”: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks -- two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. (2:36) (Rated PG-13: for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking.)

Disney’s “ENCANTO”: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Featuring the voices of Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo. (1:39) (Rated PG: for some thematic elements and mild peril.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“HOUSE OF GUCCI”: This film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately... murder. Starring Salma Hayek and Jared Leto. (2:37) (Rated R: for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence.

“ETERNALS”: Marvel Studios' latest film features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants. Starring Gemma Chan and Richard Madden. (2:37) (Rated PG-13: for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality.)