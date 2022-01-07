Shawnee movie listings starting Jan. 7

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday

through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE 355”: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace“ Brown will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie, former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world-or get them killed. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language, and suggestive material.)

“SING 2”: Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some rude material and mild peril/violence.)

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future, but the future of the Multiverse. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. (2:28) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“AMERICAN UNDERDOG”: The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player -- but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. This film is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some language and thematic elements.)

“THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS”: This film follows Neo who is living an ordinary life in San Francisco. Plagued by strange memories, his therapist prescribes him blue pills. However, Morpheus offers him the red pill and Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix. Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. (2:28) (Rated R: for violence and some language.)

“THE KING’S MAN”: One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Starring Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton. (2:11) (Rated R: for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language, and some sexual material.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN”: This film is based on the memoir "A Journal for Jordan: a Story of Love and Honor" by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy. It follows the real-life story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King who writes letters to his newborn son Jordan, while he's overseas. King was killed in Iraq in 2006, when his son was just seven months old, but his wife Dana keeps all the poignant letters in a book for their son. Starring Michael B. Jordan and Tamara Tunie. (2:11) (Rated PG-13: for some sexual content, partial nudity, drug use and language.)

“WEST SIDE STORY”: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks -- two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. (2:36) (Rated PG-13: for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking.)

Disney’s “ENCANTO”: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Featuring the voices of Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo. (1:39) (Rated PG: for some thematic elements and mild peril.)

“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE”: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for supernatural action and some suggestive references.)