Shawnee movie listings starting Jan. 14

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall will be open for full matinees on Monday, January 17. Both theatres are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for one evening show Tuesday through Thursday next week.

Join us on Monday, January 17 for the special Fathom event “Betty White: A Celebration.”

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday

through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SCREAM”: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox. (1:54) (Rated R: for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references.)

“THE 355”: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie, former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world-or get them killed. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language, and suggestive material.)

“SING 2”: Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some rude material and mild peril/violence.)

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future, but the future of the Multiverse. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. (2:28) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“BETTY WHITE: A CELEBRATION”: Originally planned as a celebration of her 100th birthday, this special Fathom event is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career. Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career and insights into what was most important to her. Plus, hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to the beloved icon. (1:40) (Not Rated) JANUARY 17TH ONLY. TICKETS ARE $12.50 EACH PLUS TAX.

“AMERICAN UNDERDOG”: The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player -- but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. This film is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some language and thematic elements.)

“THE KING’S MAN”: One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Starring Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton. (2:11) (Rated R: for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language, and some sexual material.)

“KING RICHARD”: Based on the true story the will inspire the world, this film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. Starring Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. (2:18) (Rated PG-13: for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references. SPECIAL FAN FAVES TICKET PRICE OF $5.00 EACH.

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS”: This film follows Neo who is living an ordinary life in San Francisco. Plagued by strange memories, his therapist prescribes him blue pills. However, Morpheus offers him the red pill and Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix. Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. (2:28) (Rated R: for violence and some language.)

“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE”: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for supernatural action and some suggestive references.)

“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE”: Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.) SPECIAL FAN FAVES TICKET PRICE OF $5.00 EACH.