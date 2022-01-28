Shawnee movie listings starting Jan. 28, 2022

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for one evening show Tuesday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday

through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SCREAM”: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. (1:54) (Rated R: for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references.)

“SING 2”: Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some rude material and mild peril/violence.)

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future, but the future of the Multiverse. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. (2:28) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“REDEEMING LOVE”: This film is a powerful and timeless love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story centers on Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea and discovers there is no brokenness that love can't heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world. Starring Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis. (2:14) (Rated PG-13: for mature thematic content, sexual content, partial nudity, and strong violent content.)

“AMERICAN UNDERDOG”: The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player -- but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. This film is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some language and thematic elements.)

“THE KING’S MAN”: One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Starring Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton. (2:11) (Rated R: for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language, and some sexual material.)

“NIGHTMARE ALLEY”: In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet. Starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. (2:30) (Rated R: for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE 355”: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie, former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world-or get them killed. Starring Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language, and suggestive material.)

“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE”: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Starring Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for supernatural action and some suggestive references.)

DISNEY’S “ENCANTO”: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Featuring the voices of Stepahanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo. (1:42) (Rated PG: for some thematic elements and mild peril.)