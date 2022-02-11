Shawnee movie listings starting Feb. 11, 2022

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday

through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“MARRY ME”: Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiancé’s cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring John Bradley and Jennifer Lopez. (1:52) (Rated PG-13: for some language and suggestive material.)

“JACKASS FOREVER”: Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. (1:36) (Rated R: for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout.)

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future, but the future of the Multiverse. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. (2:28) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“DEATH ON THE NILE”: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Starring Tom Bateman and Annette Bening. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material.)

“BLACKLIGHT”: Trust, identity, and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in the intense action thriller “Blacklight.” Travis Block lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government "fixer," Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block's boss, FBI chief Robinson, he enlists the help of a journalist, but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Starring Liam Neeson and Aidan Quinn. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: for strong violence, action and language.)

“LICORICE PIZZA”: The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. “Licorice Pizza” received three Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. (2:13) (Rated R: for language, sexual material and some drug use.)

“MOONFALL”: A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. Starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. (2:00) (Rated PG-13: for violence, disaster action, strong language, and some drug use.)

“REDEEMING LOVE”: This film is a powerful and timeless love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story centers on Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea and discovers there is no brokenness that love can't heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world. Starring Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis. (2:14) (Rated PG-13: for mature thematic content, sexual content, partial nudity, and strong violent content.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SCREAM”: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. (1:54) (Rated R: for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references.)

“SING 2”: Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some rude material and mild peril/violence.)

“AMERICAN UNDERDOG”: The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player -- but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. This film is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some language and thematic elements.)