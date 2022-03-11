Shawnee movie listings starting March 11, 2022

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for late afternoon matinees during Spring Break.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Cinema Centre 8. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available, go to amctheatres.com.

All concession items, including popcorn, are available to go from 1:00 to 4:00 Monday through Friday at Cinema Centre 8 and at both theatres during regular operating hours.

“THE BATMAN”: Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. (2:55) (Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.)

“UNCHARTED”: Street-smart thief Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. (1:56) (Rated PG-13: for violence/action and language.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“DOG”: A buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs and Lulu buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they'll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Starring Channing Tatum and Jane Adams. (1:30) (Rated PG-13: for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material.)

“DEATH ON THE NILE”: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Starring Tom Bateman and Annette Bening. (2:07) (Rated PG-13: for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material.)

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future, but the future of the Multiverse. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. (2:28) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE CURSED”: In the late 1800s, a once-peaceful remote country village is under attack--but by who or what, no one knows. Villagers spread rumors of a cursed land, supernatural forces, and even demonic creatures, as the disappearances and killings continue. Pathologist John McBride arrives to investigate the danger, only to discover something much deeper and more sinister than he ever could have imagined. Starring Boyd Holbrook and Kelly Reilly. (1:53) (Rated R: for strong grisly violence.)

“MARRY ME”: Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiancé’s cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together. Starring John Bradley and Jennifer Lopez. (1:52) (Rated PG-13: for some language and suggestive material.)

“JACKASS FOREVER”: Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Starring Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. (1:36) (Rated R: for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout.)

“MOONFALL”: A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. Starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. (2:00) (Rated PG-13: for violence, disaster action, strong language, and some drug use.)

“SING 2”: Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some rude material and mild peril/violence.)

