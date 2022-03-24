Strother Cinema in Seminole showing Ukrainian film to raise relief funds

Special to the News-Star

Strother Cinema, 1110 E. Strother Ave. in Seminole, announces it will show Ukrainian director Oles Sanin’s film “The Guide” starting Friday in an effort to raise Ukrainian Relief Funds. All ticket proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Relief Fund to help refugees of the war.

“We all know of the tragedy that is going on in Ukraine”, said Steve Schoaps, co-owner of Strother Cinema “Thousands of civilians are dying in the streets while well over 2,000,000 people are fleeing the country. The film industry is working with Ukrainian director Oles Sanin, who is currently in Ukraine, to try and help in whatever way we can”, Schoaps said. The industry has resurrected Sanin’s 2014 film that was Ukraine’s Academy Award entry for Best Foreign Film and will exhibit it to help raise relief funds. “100 % of all tickets sales for ‘The Guide’ will go directly to the relief effort."

In the film, an American boy, Peter, and blind musician, Ivan, are thrown together by fate amidst the 1930's Russian subjugation of Ukraine. The "Terror Famine" of the 30's is incredibly current given the attempts by Russia to once again crush the independence and freedom of their Ukrainian neighbor. The film, which will be shown in Ukrainian with English subtitles, is powerful and especially meaningful now.

“Did you ever see something important happening that you wanted to help with but didn’t know how," Schoaps said. “Well, Lisa and I could not just sit by and watch this tragedy play out without doing something to try to help. We decided to raise whatever we could to help the Ukrainian Relief Effort. We will exhibit this film at Strother Cinema in Seminole from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31 with all ticket revenue going to the relief effort. We will also try to raise as much extra money as we can to assist during this worldwide tragedy."

Tickets will be available online at www.seminolemovies.com or at the Strother Cinema Box Office and the film will run Friday, March 25 through Thursday, March 31. Additional donations can be made at Strother Cinema in Seminole during business hours.

“We are inviting everyone who wants to help to come and see this film and experience just a little of what the Ukrainian people have already gone through and are now being forced to relive again," Schoaps added.

Strother Cinema is a locally owned and operated, fully digital, first run movie theatre located at 1110 E. Strother in Seminole.